Walker suffered a shoulder injury at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Finland on Friday and is returning back home, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Walker's tournament is over after just one game. Team doctors told him that he will be ready to go for the start of training camp in September. The rookie had a goal and an assist in nine NHL games in his first professional season, while tallying 27 times and adding 21 helpers in 56 AHL games.