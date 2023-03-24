site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Samuel Walker: Sent to the minors
Walker has been reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Walker has a goal in eight NHL games this season. Walker had 24 goals and 44 points in 50 games at the AHL level before his recall.
