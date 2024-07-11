Walker agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Walker has just 13 games of NHL experience under his belt over the last two seasons, including four games during the 2023-24 campaign in which he recorded zero points, three shots and two hits. While the 25-year-old winger could get the occasional call-up this upcoming season, he will likely spend the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Iowa.