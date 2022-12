Walker was called up by Minnesota on Friday.

Walker has 11 goals and 22 points in 21 AHL contests this season. The 23-year-old might make his NHL debut Friday against Edmonton. He was originally taken by Tampa Bay with the No. 200 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, but he never signed with the Lightning. Walker inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Aug. 17.