Johansson agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Johansson recorded eight goals and 24 helpers in 58 games for Ilves Tampere (Finland) this season, plus another seven points in 10 playoff contests. Selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Swede's contract will kick in next season with the defenseman likely to start the year in the minors with AHL Iowa. Still, given his offensive upside, he could make his NHL debut sooner rather than later.