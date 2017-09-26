Wild's Steve Michalek: Gives up five goals
Michalek stopped 17 of 22 shots Sunday, leading to a 5-1 preseason loss to Colorado.
Sunday just wasn't Michalek's day, giving up two goals in the first four minutes on the ice. The outing was even more discouraging when you take into account Michalek is battling Niklas Svedberg -- who made 17 of 17 saves before Michalek entered the game -- and Alex Stalock for the backup goaltending spot under Devan Dubnyk. Michalek played 31 games for AHL Iowa last year, and it's seeming likely he'll have a similar job for the 2017-18 season.
