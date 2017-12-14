Michalek was emergency recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

With Devan Dubnyk (lower body) slated to miss Thursday's matchup with Toronto, the Wild were in need of a backup netminder behind Alex Stalock. The 24-year-old Michalek will fill that roll under emergency conditions. With Iowa this season, the Hartford, Connecticut native has compiled a 6-1-0 record along with a .926 save percentage.