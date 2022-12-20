site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-steven-fogarty-back-with-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Steven Fogarty: Back with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fogarty was recalled by the Wild on Tuesday.
Fogarty will likely remain with the big club for the duration of its upcoming three-game road trip. He's gone scoreless through two top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read