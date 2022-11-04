site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Steven Fogarty: Reassigned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Fogarty has been sent to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Fogarty played a couple of games with the Wild. He failed to get a shot on goal and had three hits while averaging 10:19 of action.
