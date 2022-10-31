site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Steven Fogarty: Recalled from AHL
RotoWire Staff
Fogarty was called up from AHL Iowa on Monday.
Fogarty has one goal and two assists in six minor-league contests this season. The 29-year-old forward has one goal and three points in 29 career NHL appearances.
