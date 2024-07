Grosenick inked a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Grosenick is a career minor leaguer, having played in just four NHL games since leaving Union College as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. Still, the veteran backstop provides the organization with cover at the AHL level if the team decides to move on from Filip Gustavsson, thereby promoting Jesper Wallstedt to the backup role in Minnesota.