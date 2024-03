Elson was traded from the Rangers to Minnesota for Nicolas Petan on Friday.

It was a trade of minor leaguers as Elson will report to AHL Iowa. Elson had five goals and 12 points in 38 appearances with AHL Hartford this season. The 31-year-old is a career minor leaguer, playing only three games at the NHL level -- the last time being two seasons ago, when he played twice for the Red Wings.