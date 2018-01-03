Wild's Tyler Ennis: Bags two helpers

Ennis racked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Ennis only skated 11:19 in the victory, but he chipped in with a few helpers and fired four shots on goal. His bottom-six role certainly limits his fantasy value, but Ennis is valuable in some leagues due to his six goals and spot on the power play. The 28-year-old has some crafty offensive skills, but exhibit caution, as Ennis is fairly streaky and isn't being used in a prominent role by the Wild.