Wild's Tyler Ennis: Bags two helpers
Ennis racked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Ennis only skated 11:19 in the victory, but he chipped in with a few helpers and fired four shots on goal. His bottom-six role certainly limits his fantasy value, but Ennis is valuable in some leagues due to his six goals and spot on the power play. The 28-year-old has some crafty offensive skills, but exhibit caution, as Ennis is fairly streaky and isn't being used in a prominent role by the Wild.
More News
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Nets game-winner against Toronto•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Registers four shots in 3-0 win•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Posts a multi-goal night versus the Blue Jackets•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Gets second assist of season Thursday•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
Sabres' Tyler Ennis: Lands on protected list•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...