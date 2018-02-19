Wild's Tyler Ennis: Collects two points in return to lineup
Ennis scored a goal and recorded an assist through 10:38 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
After being a healthy scratch during Saturday's shootout loss to Anaheim, Ennis made the most of his ice time Monday. His last two-point outing came Jan. 2, and the veteran now has just eight goals and 17 points through 56 games for the campaign. The lack of offense has Ennis off the fantasy radar in most settings.
