Wild's Tyler Ennis: Gets second assist of season Thursday
Ennis had an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Ennis was on the third line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart that's been productive through two games. Ennis could have more opportunities in the short term with several forwards injured.
