Wild's Tyler Ennis: Nets game winner against Toronto

Ennis scored the game-winning goal Thursday against the Maple Leafs.

Ennis only saw 9:25 of ice time in the victory, but he made the most of it, beating Leafs' netminder Frederik Andersen with a sharp-angle shot to open the scoring in the first period. The fourth-liner has six goals in 30 games and is a depth contributor for the Wild. He doesn't play on the power play and usually doesn't even reach 10 minutes of ice time most nights, making Ennis only of value in very deep leagues.