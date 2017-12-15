Wild's Tyler Ennis: Nets game winner against Toronto
Ennis scored the game-winning goal Thursday against the Maple Leafs.
Ennis only saw 9:25 of ice time in the victory, but he made the most of it, beating Leafs' netminder Frederik Andersen with a sharp-angle shot to open the scoring in the first period. The fourth-liner has six goals in 30 games and is a depth contributor for the Wild. He doesn't play on the power play and usually doesn't even reach 10 minutes of ice time most nights, making Ennis only of value in very deep leagues.
More News
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Registers four shots in 3-0 win•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Posts a multi-goal night versus the Blue Jackets•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Gets second assist of season Thursday•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
Sabres' Tyler Ennis: Lands on protected list•
-
Sabres' Tyler Ennis: Promoted to top line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...