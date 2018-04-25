Wild's Tyler Ennis: Notches 22 points with new team

Ennis compiled eight goals and 14 helpers while averaging 11:58 of ice time through 73 games in 2017-18.

In his first five seasons in the NHL, Ennis eclipsed 40 points three times and hit 30 points in the other two campaigns. That stretch ended with 20 goals and 46 points in the 2014-15 season, and his next two campaigns were shortened by injury. Ennis was mostly healthy in 2017-18 and posted 22 points, which doesn't scratch the surface of his old caliber of play.