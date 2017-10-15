Wild's Tyler Ennis: Posts a multi-goal night versus the Blue Jackets

Ennis scored a pair of goals on three shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 28-year-old mysteriously lost his scoring touch in his final two seasons in Buffalo. While injuries played a role, Ennis' shooting percentage dropped from 10.8 percent in 2014-15 to 5.3 percent in 2015-16 and remained below 6.0 percent last season. Ennis scoring a pair early this season when he still has under 10 shots on goal is a sign that maybe Ennis will have some better luck this season. If he can stay healthy and post a shooting percentage around 10 percent, Ennis could surprise.