Wild's Tyler Ennis: Registers four shots in 3-0 win

Ennis recorded four shots through 15:44 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

The veteran winger skated primarily with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund during Tuesday's game, and if they stick, it's a trio with potential. Ennis needs a shakeup, as he's registered just a single goal over his past 13 games and has seen his ice time climb and dip throughout the stretch. While there is still offensive potential, it's currently difficult to turn to Ennis in the majority of fantasy settings.