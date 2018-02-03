Wild's Tyler Ennis: Scores in victory
Ennis broke a lengthy drought with a goal in a 5-2 win over Vegas on Friday.
Ennis hadn't found twine since Dec. 14, which tells you all you need to know about his scoring this season. He simply doesn't get many opportunities with the Wild and hasn't produced much in the way of assists either. Steer clear.
More News
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Bags two helpers•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Nets game-winner against Toronto•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Registers four shots in 3-0 win•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Posts a multi-goal night versus the Blue Jackets•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Gets second assist of season Thursday•
-
Wild's Tyler Ennis: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...