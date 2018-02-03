Play

Wild's Tyler Ennis: Scores in victory

Ennis broke a lengthy drought with a goal in a 5-2 win over Vegas on Friday.

Ennis hadn't found twine since Dec. 14, which tells you all you need to know about his scoring this season. He simply doesn't get many opportunities with the Wild and hasn't produced much in the way of assists either. Steer clear.

