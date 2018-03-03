Wild's Tyler Ennis: Surprise scratch Friday
Ennis won't play Friday against the Avalanche.
It's not clear if Ennis is nursing an injury or not, but his absence allowed rookie Luke Kunin to enter the lineup. Ennis has missed just one game all season, and he's had one goal and three points in the last six games, so it's unlikely he's being benched for poor performance. Expect an update after the game if something's bothering him.
