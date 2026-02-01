Pitlick scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Pitlick has primarily been a spare forward this season, but he got into the lineup Saturday for Nico Sturm (illness). The 34-year-old Pitlick delivered his second goal of the campaign, stretching the Wild's lead to 6-2 in the third period. He's added 26 shots on net, 24 PIM, 70 hits and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances. He was last waived Jan. 10, and he's played six times since then. He'll likely hit the 30-day mark during the Olympic break, at which point he would subsequently need waivers to go to AHL Iowa if the Wild choose to mix up their depth forwards later in the season. He has cleared waivers three times already in 2025-26.