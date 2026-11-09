Pitlick was placed on waivers by the Wild on Monday.

Pitlick spent nearly a month with the NHL club, and he was held scoreless with 32 hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 7:39 of ice time. However, he was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Lightning and will lose his spot on the NHL roster now that Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno are healthy. Pitlick will presumably head to AHL Iowa if he clears waivers, where he should see more consistent opportunities to contribute.