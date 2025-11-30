Pitlick has been placed on waivers by the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athleticreports Sunday.

Assuming he clears, Pitlick will likely be assigned to AHL Iowa by the Wild. The 34-year-old has seen action in 15 games in a bottom-six role for the Wild while they have battled injuries up front to regulars like Marco Rossi (lower body) and Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body). In five AHL games on the season, Pitlick has three goals and one assist.