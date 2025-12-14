Pitlick scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The goal was Pitlick's first point in 20 appearances this season. The 34-year-old forward has added 13 shots on net, 51 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating. Pitlick was waived Nov. 30, but he stayed on the NHL roster and has already played five games since that date. If he continues to get regular playing time, the Wild may need to expose him to waivers again once the team's forward group gets healthier.