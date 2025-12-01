Pitlick cleared waivers Monday and will remain with the Wild ahead of their upcoming four-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although Pitlick was waived Sunday, he'll remain with the NHL club after going unclaimed, and he's slated to travel with the team. Pitlick has appeared in 15 games for Minnesota this year, logging no points, 35 hits, 22 PIM and eight blocked shots while averaging a career-low 7:29 of ice time.