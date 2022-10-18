Jost notched an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Jost got a turn on the top line at even strength as head coach Dean Evason looks to stabilize his roster's play. It didn't work against the defending champions, but Jost picked up his first point of the year with the secondary helper on a Kirill Kaprizov goal in the first period. Jost had 20 points in 80 games between the Avalanche and the Wild last year, so he's unlikely to be the long-term answer at center between Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.