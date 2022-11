Jost logged a season-low 8:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Los Angeles.

Jost still contributed two hits, bringing him up to 11 in 10 games this season. He also has two assists, 9 PIM, eight blocks and a minus-5 rating in 2022-23. He's being deployed as a bottom-six forward and that's unlikely to change. His fantasy value is minimal.