Jost (lower body) remains out Thursday against visiting Vancouver but is expected to play Friday at home versus Seattle, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Jost's 18 points in 75 games this season haven't done much to move the fantasy needle, so the fact he'll have missed three consecutive games shouldn't be of much consequence in the virtual arena. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old looks like he'll be ready to go for Friday's game, so those interested should check back prior to puck drop for an update on his status.