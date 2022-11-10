Jost notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Jost set up Joseph Cramarossa's insurance tally in the third period. The 24-year-old Jost has seen under 10 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games -- he's been dropped to the fourth line after a slow start to the year. He's at three assists 10 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 11 appearances. With a limited role and meager offense, he's not expected to be a factor in most fantasy formats.