Jost has been practicing on the second line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno during training camp, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Jost, Eriksson Ek, and Foligno are projected to play together in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas. It's a good opportunity for Jost, who averaged just 12:49 minutes last season. He finished 2021-22 with eight goals and 20 points in 80 contests, but he should comfortably surpass those numbers this season if he can maintain a top-six role.