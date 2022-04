Jost scored a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Jost buried a feed from Kirill Kaprizov in the first period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead over his former team. The goal was Jost's first in his last 10 games and just his second with the Wild. The 24-year-old forward wraps up the year with eight goals and 12 assists in 80 games between Colorado and Minnesota.