Rask (undisclosed) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Rask's activation was the final step in clearing him to return to the lineup versus San Jose on Monday. The Swede figures to slot into a top-six role and should get back to at or above his season average ice time (12:11). The 25-year-old has played in just 10 games for Minnesota this season after coming in via trade in January.