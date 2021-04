Rask picked up a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Rask set up Kirill Kaprizov's tally at 6:41 of the second period, which gave the Wild a 2-1 lead. The 28-year-old Rask hasn't scored since March 18, a span of 18 games, and he's only produced five assists in that span. The Swede is at 17 points, 41 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 44 appearances. His minor penalty for slashing Friday was his first infraction of the year.