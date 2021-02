Rask scored twice in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Rask gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his second-period tally, but the Avalanche scored twice before Rask retied the game in the third. The Swedish center isn't known for his offense in recent years -- he has just 22 points in 92 games in the previous two seasons. Rask has three goals, seven shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings this year.