Wild's Victor Rask: Can't go Sunday
Rask (undisclosed) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Rask will sit out for his second straight game. He was still looking to ignite his offense his new squad, as Rask has just two points in 10 games with the Wild. Kyle Rau will continue working on the fourth line in his place.
