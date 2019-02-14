Wild's Victor Rask: Considered day-to-day
Rask has been labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't play Friday against the Devils, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rask had seen limited ice time in the two games prior to his exit, playing fewer than eight minutes in each. Still, his absence Friday degrades the Wild's depth up front and should result in Kyle Rau drawing in.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...