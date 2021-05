Rask scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Rask tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The Swede has picked up two goals and three helpers in his last five outings. For the year, Rask has 22 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. It's his best scoring output since he racked up 31 points with the Hurricanes in 2017-18.