Rask scored an empty-net goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Rask supplied helpers on goals by Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin in the contest. Those were Rask's first two assists of the year. The Swede has five tallies, two helpers, 11 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 13 outings. He's filled in admirably on the second line with Marcus Johansson (upper body) out -- Rask may stick with Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov for a while, given their recent chemistry.