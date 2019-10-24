Rask (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.

Rask has missed Minnesota's last three games with a lower-body injury, but he took rushes on the Wild's third line during morning skate, which was the first sign that he'd likely be an option against the Predators. The 26-year-old has notched two points in three games this campaign.