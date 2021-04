Rask notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Rask had the only assist on Mats Zuccarello's second-period tally. In his last 14 games, Rask has only produced four helpers, and three of them came in an April 7 win over the Avalanche. The Swede has been far from consistent on offense with 16 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 40 games. It's still a small improvement on the 13 points he put up through 43 outings last year.