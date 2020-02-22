Rask posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Rask finally got back into the lineup after eight straight games as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old made good on the opportunity with an assist on Jared Spurgeon's first of three tallies in the game. Rask now has 12 points, 35 shots on goal and 25 hits through 41 outings this year. With Luke Kunin (upper body) leaving Friday's game, Rask could get more opportunities in the lineup going forward, but he'll likely remain as a fourth-liner at best.