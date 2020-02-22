Wild's Victor Rask: Joins lineup, gets assist
Rask posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.
Rask finally got back into the lineup after eight straight games as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old made good on the opportunity with an assist on Jared Spurgeon's first of three tallies in the game. Rask now has 12 points, 35 shots on goal and 25 hits through 41 outings this year. With Luke Kunin (upper body) leaving Friday's game, Rask could get more opportunities in the lineup going forward, but he'll likely remain as a fourth-liner at best.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.