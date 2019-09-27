Wild's Victor Rask: Likely to make NHL roster
Rask will likely make the Wild opening day roster as the 13th forward, Michael Russo of TheAthletic reports.
Despite entering the fourth year of the six-year, $24 million contract he signed in 2016, Rask is on the roster bubble. He scored just three points in 23 games after being traded to the Wild last season. If he does make the roster, he may be a healthy scratch most nights.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.