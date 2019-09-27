Play

Rask will likely make the Wild opening day roster as the 13th forward, Michael Russo of TheAthletic reports.

Despite entering the fourth year of the six-year, $24 million contract he signed in 2016, Rask is on the roster bubble. He scored just three points in 23 games after being traded to the Wild last season. If he does make the roster, he may be a healthy scratch most nights.

