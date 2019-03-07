Wild's Victor Rask: More clarity on expected return date
Rask (undisclosed) is expected to return sometime next week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild have three games scheduled for next week, starting with Monday's home game against the Sharks. Rask presumably will be reevaluated ahead of that contest, but know that Matt Read has been called up from AHL Iowa as extra depth in case Rask doesn't return so soon.
