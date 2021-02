Rask provided an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Rask had the secondary helper on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally to open the scoring. With two goals and three assists in his last three games, Rask has solidified himself in a middle-six role. He's centered Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov to strong results in the last three contests. Overall, Rask is at eight points, 12 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 14 outings.