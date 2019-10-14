Rask scored a goal on his lone shot of the game in Monday's 2-0 win over the Senators.

Rask broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period Monday, stealing a puck in the offensive zone and sniping one from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch last Thursday, but has hit the scoresheet in each of his two games since with an assist Saturday and a goal Monday. Still, he saw limited ice time in those two games and registered just one shot on goal in each of them.