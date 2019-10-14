Wild's Victor Rask: Nets third-period winner
Rask scored a goal on his lone shot of the game in Monday's 2-0 win over the Senators.
Rask broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period Monday, stealing a puck in the offensive zone and sniping one from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch last Thursday, but has hit the scoresheet in each of his two games since with an assist Saturday and a goal Monday. Still, he saw limited ice time in those two games and registered just one shot on goal in each of them.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.