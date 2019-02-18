Wild's Victor Rask: Not back on ice
Rask (undisclosed) has yet to resume skating since getting hurt Feb. 12 versus the Flyers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Rask is reportedly improving and did go see the doctor Monday, but the fact that he has been unable to skate doesn't bode well for him being ready to play against the Ducks on Tuesday. In the meantime, the potential return of Pontus Aberg (lower body) should allow the Wild to utilize 12 forwards until Rask is cleared to play, instead of slotting defenseman Brad Hunt into the fourth line.
