Wild's Victor Rask: Notches helper Saturday
Rask dished out an assist in 7:32 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.
Rask finally got back on the scoresheet, nabbing his first point since Oct. 14. He's been a non-factor from a fantasy perspective this season, only notching three points and skating in 9:24 of average ice time in 11 games. Coach Bruce Boudreau has planted Rask on the fourth line for much of the year through the first 20 games, so don't expect Rask to be a reliable fantasy option for the time being.
