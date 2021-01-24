Rask has supplied one goal and three shots across 10:37 of average ice time through the first five games of the season.

After potting a goal in the season opener against the Kings, Rask has gone pointless with just two shots across the past four games. The 27-year-old isn't expected to provide much offense in his current role, along with centering the fourth line, he's seen power-play time in just one game this season. As long as Rask continues to see a limited role, he should be kept off fantasy radars.