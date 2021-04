Rask scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Rask set up Kevin Fiala at 2:21 of the third period, and Fiala returned the favor 13 minutes later. The 28-year-old Rask is up to 19 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 47 outings. This is his best season from a point-production angle since 2017-18, when he had 31 points in 71 contests with the Hurricanes.